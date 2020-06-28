All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
2518 VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

2518 VIRGINIA Avenue

2518 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This two story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Santa Monica is conveniently located near Santa Monica College, public transportation (Expo Line/Big Blue Bus), and 10 Freeway. Inside, the condo has recently refinished hardwood floors, an updated restroom, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining room, all new blinds, and tons of closet space. The condo also comes with brand new, never used appliances including a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and large in-unit washer and dryer. Outside, the condo has both a front and rear entrance, an enclosed/private patio, and a covered parking space with storage. The condo is walking distance to Virgina Avenue Park; which hosts a Farmers Market every Saturday. Additionally, there is a Whole Foods market and many local, neighborhood restaurants in walking distance. Local elementary schools include Grant and Edison.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
2518 VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 VIRGINIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
