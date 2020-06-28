2518 VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

This two story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Santa Monica is conveniently located near Santa Monica College, public transportation (Expo Line/Big Blue Bus), and 10 Freeway. Inside, the condo has recently refinished hardwood floors, an updated restroom, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining room, all new blinds, and tons of closet space. The condo also comes with brand new, never used appliances including a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and large in-unit washer and dryer. Outside, the condo has both a front and rear entrance, an enclosed/private patio, and a covered parking space with storage. The condo is walking distance to Virgina Avenue Park; which hosts a Farmers Market every Saturday. Additionally, there is a Whole Foods market and many local, neighborhood restaurants in walking distance. Local elementary schools include Grant and Edison.