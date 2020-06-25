All apartments in Santa Monica
2411 3RD Street

2411 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Rare free-standing 1922 Spanish Bungalow in historic 'Sunshine Court" This property features: 1 Masterbedroom + office/guest room with a twin bed, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, inside laundry and small side yard/patio, all with great style and character. Fitted Kitchen, bathroom and windows recently upgraded. Original details include built-in book cases, thick moulding and oak wood floors. A perfect blend of original charm and modern conveniences. Charles Eames chairs, limited art and italian bisazza mosaik tiles in the bathroom are one of the features of this cottage. Towels, linens and cookware are provided, just ready to move in and feel comfortable. Fantastic garden courtyard setting located only 3 walking minutes to Main Street, 1 minute to Hotschkiss Park and 7 walking minutes to the beach! Please no parties, no pets or smoking. Available for 6-11 months beginning September 1, 2019. Furnished only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 3RD Street have any available units?
2411 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2411 3RD Street have?
Some of 2411 3RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2411 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2411 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2411 3RD Street offer parking?
No, 2411 3RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 2411 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 3RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 2411 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 2411 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 2411 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
