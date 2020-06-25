2411 3RD Street

Amenities

Rare free-standing 1922 Spanish Bungalow in historic 'Sunshine Court" This property features: 1 Masterbedroom + office/guest room with a twin bed, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, inside laundry and small side yard/patio, all with great style and character. Fitted Kitchen, bathroom and windows recently upgraded. Original details include built-in book cases, thick moulding and oak wood floors. A perfect blend of original charm and modern conveniences. Charles Eames chairs, limited art and italian bisazza mosaik tiles in the bathroom are one of the features of this cottage. Towels, linens and cookware are provided, just ready to move in and feel comfortable. Fantastic garden courtyard setting located only 3 walking minutes to Main Street, 1 minute to Hotschkiss Park and 7 walking minutes to the beach! Please no parties, no pets or smoking. Available for 6-11 months beginning September 1, 2019. Furnished only!