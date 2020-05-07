All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:27 AM

231 14th Street

231 14th Street · (626) 926-1385
Location

231 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors. Inside, you'll find polished hardwood floors, paneled walls with artistic molding, coved and exposed beam ceilings, and latticed windows. Four complete bedroom suites grace this home. The master features an ensuite with a marble bathtub and shower, paneled walk-in closet, and a fully-enclosedsunroom for added privacy. Other features include a workout room, an office space, a large living room with a fireplace and sitting room, a powder room, family room and a laundry room. The kitchen's open floorplan is roomy and elegant with its marble countertops and wine storage area, tile floor, and wooden cabinetry. Several rooms open to a back courtyard with doors that fold open for easy access. An attached garage and driveway complete this home offering a beautiful setting close to fine dining, deluxe retail, busy commerce or relaxing by the beach. Offering a great space for entertaining in a quiet residential neighborhood, you can have it all in this beautiful upscale home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 14th Street have any available units?
231 14th Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 14th Street have?
Some of 231 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 231 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 231 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 231 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 14th Street have a pool?
No, 231 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 231 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
