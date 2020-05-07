231 14th Street

Amenities

This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors. Inside, you'll find polished hardwood floors, paneled walls with artistic molding, coved and exposed beam ceilings, and latticed windows. Four complete bedroom suites grace this home. The master features an ensuite with a marble bathtub and shower, paneled walk-in closet, and a fully-enclosedsunroom for added privacy. Other features include a workout room, an office space, a large living room with a fireplace and sitting room, a powder room, family room and a laundry room. The kitchen's open floorplan is roomy and elegant with its marble countertops and wine storage area, tile floor, and wooden cabinetry. Several rooms open to a back courtyard with doors that fold open for easy access. An attached garage and driveway complete this home offering a beautiful setting close to fine dining, deluxe retail, busy commerce or relaxing by the beach. Offering a great space for entertaining in a quiet residential neighborhood, you can have it all in this beautiful upscale home.