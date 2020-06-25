230 22ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking hot tub

Enter the beautiful wooden gate into a wonderful courtyard with fireplace and sitting areas. Then make your way through the original vintage 1926 front door and get ready to be transported back 100 years in style but with all of today's modern conveniences and amenities. Old fashioned large step down living room with grand fireplace and walls of windows. Nicely appointed formal dining room. Fantastic open kitchen with great working space and sunshine. Top o' line stainless appliances and adjacent breakfast and family room. There is a lovely bedroom and bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a gracious master suite and two additional bedroom suites. Central Air and wooden floors complete this home. Outside, enjoy the secluded yard with hot tub and a separate office/studio. Plenty of off street parking. Fantastic North of Montana, Santa Monica location in Franklin School District. Available Mid August or Sept. 1, 2019.