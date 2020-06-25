All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

230 22ND Street

230 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 22nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
hot tub
Enter the beautiful wooden gate into a wonderful courtyard with fireplace and sitting areas. Then make your way through the original vintage 1926 front door and get ready to be transported back 100 years in style but with all of today's modern conveniences and amenities. Old fashioned large step down living room with grand fireplace and walls of windows. Nicely appointed formal dining room. Fantastic open kitchen with great working space and sunshine. Top o' line stainless appliances and adjacent breakfast and family room. There is a lovely bedroom and bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a gracious master suite and two additional bedroom suites. Central Air and wooden floors complete this home. Outside, enjoy the secluded yard with hot tub and a separate office/studio. Plenty of off street parking. Fantastic North of Montana, Santa Monica location in Franklin School District. Available Mid August or Sept. 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 22ND Street have any available units?
230 22ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 230 22ND Street have?
Some of 230 22ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 22ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 22ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 22ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 22ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 230 22ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 22ND Street offers parking.
Does 230 22ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 22ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 22ND Street have a pool?
No, 230 22ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 22ND Street have accessible units?
No, 230 22ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 22ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 22ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 22ND Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 22ND Street has units with air conditioning.
