Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

224 24TH Street

224 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

224 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
sauna
yoga
Stately 2 story home located on the most desired street North of Montana. This home has a grand entry with hardwood floors. There is a step-down living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Adjacent is a breakfast area and another gathering area. The lush private yard has a pool, jacuzzi, and patio. There is a finished bonus room with a fireplace and new flooring attached to the garage. This outdoor oasis would be perfect on a relaxing weekend or a gala. The kitchen has new stainless appliances. The dining room can accommodate a large holiday dinner. The upstairs master suite has dual walk-in closets and dual bathroom areas. There is a sauna for your relaxation and an additional space for lounging. The two additional bedrooms upstairs have built-ins and generous closets. There is a downstairs en-suite bedroom (4th) also. Located strolling distance to restaurants, schools, yoga, and shops. This is a house one that one wants to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 24TH Street have any available units?
224 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 224 24TH Street have?
Some of 224 24TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 224 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 224 24TH Street offers parking.
Does 224 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 24TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 224 24TH Street has a pool.
Does 224 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 224 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 24TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
