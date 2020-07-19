224 24TH Street

Amenities

Stately 2 story home located on the most desired street North of Montana. This home has a grand entry with hardwood floors. There is a step-down living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Adjacent is a breakfast area and another gathering area. The lush private yard has a pool, jacuzzi, and patio. There is a finished bonus room with a fireplace and new flooring attached to the garage. This outdoor oasis would be perfect on a relaxing weekend or a gala. The kitchen has new stainless appliances. The dining room can accommodate a large holiday dinner. The upstairs master suite has dual walk-in closets and dual bathroom areas. There is a sauna for your relaxation and an additional space for lounging. The two additional bedrooms upstairs have built-ins and generous closets. There is a downstairs en-suite bedroom (4th) also. Located strolling distance to restaurants, schools, yoga, and shops. This is a house one that one wants to call home.