Santa Monica, CA
2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue

2208 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2208 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Architectural Brand New Construction in the heart of Santa Monica and in the Franklin School district! Beautiful curb-appeal & excellent location! Moments to both chic Montana Avenue and trendy Wilshire shops, cafes, restaurants, WholeFoods and a brand new Trader Joes! Gorgeous light hardwood floors, and oversized windows on both levels let in tons of natural light. Sleek, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen. An exceptional open floorplan features 3 en-suite bedrooms upstairs plus office/4th bedroom downstairs. Private backyard with big turf lawn and entertaining deck! Lease option to buy possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
