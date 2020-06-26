2208 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Architectural Brand New Construction in the heart of Santa Monica and in the Franklin School district! Beautiful curb-appeal & excellent location! Moments to both chic Montana Avenue and trendy Wilshire shops, cafes, restaurants, WholeFoods and a brand new Trader Joes! Gorgeous light hardwood floors, and oversized windows on both levels let in tons of natural light. Sleek, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen. An exceptional open floorplan features 3 en-suite bedrooms upstairs plus office/4th bedroom downstairs. Private backyard with big turf lawn and entertaining deck! Lease option to buy possible!