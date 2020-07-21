All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2203 OCEAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2203 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2203 OCEAN Avenue

2203 Ocean Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2203 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
JUST REDUCED! Fall in love with this coastal oasis situated in a premier Santa Monica location, only a stone's throw away from the beach and moments from the Farmers Market, Pier and Main Street. Enter to a bright and open floorplan beautifully accented by grand sliding glass doors to the private patio with dead-on ocean & beach views. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and extensive cabinetry for storage. The spacious and open floorplan is an entertainer's dream allowing for a seamless flow from the living room with a contemporary fireplace to the dining and kitchen. A serene master suite awaits on the second level with oversized picture windows overlooking the views, walk-in closet with built-ins and decadent bath with dual sink vanity, soaker tub and glass shower. Features a sophisticated guest bedroom, in-unit laundry, two-car side-by-side parking and building amenities including gym, guest parking and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
2203 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2203 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 2203 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2203 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2203 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2203 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2203 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2203 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2203 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Monica 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles