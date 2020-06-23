All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue

2201 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Traditional 3 bedroom/2 full bath Mid-Century in the heart of Santa Monica. Lovely open floor plan with stunning remodel of kitchen and baths with custom tile work. Oversized den/great room with white polished cement floor opens to private patio. Beautifully maintained hardwood floors. Central heat plus indoor full sized laundry room. 2 car detached garage. Minutes away from Whole Foods, Restaurants, Coffee, Shopping and possible new Trader Joe's. Enjoy the closeness of Douglas Park and Franklin Elementary School. Live the Santa Monica lifestyle and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
