2201 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Traditional 3 bedroom/2 full bath Mid-Century in the heart of Santa Monica. Lovely open floor plan with stunning remodel of kitchen and baths with custom tile work. Oversized den/great room with white polished cement floor opens to private patio. Beautifully maintained hardwood floors. Central heat plus indoor full sized laundry room. 2 car detached garage. Minutes away from Whole Foods, Restaurants, Coffee, Shopping and possible new Trader Joe's. Enjoy the closeness of Douglas Park and Franklin Elementary School. Live the Santa Monica lifestyle and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer.