Santa Monica, CA
2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B

2120 Ocean Park Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2120 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

A pleasant, unfurnished, multi-family home on the vibrant Sunset Park neighborhood in Santa Monica. The property’s location is Very Walkable so most errands can be easily done on foot. It’s a Biker’s Paradise, too, thanks to the flat terrain and excellent bike lanes in the area.

This home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a 1-car parking space in a covered, detached garage.

The home’s comfy and bright interior features include polished hardwood floors and big windows. Meanwhile, its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry for ample storage, smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has installed electric heating for climate control. A shower/tub combo and a small vanity sink furnished its bathroom. There is a shared, updated laundry room with key access and brand-new washer/dryer available. There is a $10 charge for every tenant per month to have access to the laundry room but there are no coins inside. There’s also storage space in the unit. No pets and no smoking, sorry.

The exterior has a yard, patio, and a balcony— cool spots for some much-needed R&R. The owner has a hired gardener who will regularly take care of the yard.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord will handle the water, sewage, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 76
Bike Score: 94

Nearby parks: Clover Park, Corsair Stadium, and Virginia Avenue Park.

Bus lines:
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.1 mile
44 17th St Sta - SMC Bundy Campus - 0.1 mile
8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B have any available units?
2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B have?
Some of 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B does offer parking.
Does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B have a pool?
No, 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B has units with air conditioning.
