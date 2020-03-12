2120 Ocean Park Boulevard Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal 24hr maintenance

A pleasant, unfurnished, multi-family home on the vibrant Sunset Park neighborhood in Santa Monica. The property’s location is Very Walkable so most errands can be easily done on foot. It’s a Biker’s Paradise, too, thanks to the flat terrain and excellent bike lanes in the area.



This home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a 1-car parking space in a covered, detached garage.



The home’s comfy and bright interior features include polished hardwood floors and big windows. Meanwhile, its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry for ample storage, smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has installed electric heating for climate control. A shower/tub combo and a small vanity sink furnished its bathroom. There is a shared, updated laundry room with key access and brand-new washer/dryer available. There is a $10 charge for every tenant per month to have access to the laundry room but there are no coins inside. There’s also storage space in the unit. No pets and no smoking, sorry.



The exterior has a yard, patio, and a balcony— cool spots for some much-needed R&R. The owner has a hired gardener who will regularly take care of the yard.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord will handle the water, sewage, and landscaping.



Walk Score: 76

Bike Score: 94



Nearby parks: Clover Park, Corsair Stadium, and Virginia Avenue Park.



Bus lines:

16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.1 mile

44 17th St Sta - SMC Bundy Campus - 0.1 mile

8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



