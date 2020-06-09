2020 6TH Street

Amenities

A unique architectural townhouse in a small four-unit building, impeccably redesigned and remodeled for the owner's use. Clean lines, an open floor plan, and rich subtle details elevate the living experience in this light-filled unit. There are two-bedroom suites, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, and a chef's kitchen with a Thermador six-burner stove. There is also an open loft perfect for a den or office and two rooftop sun decks that both feature ocean views. Maple hardwood flooring, Italian chrome faucets, and custom vanities are a few of the details in this meticulously designed unit. In addition, there is ample storage on each level and two subterranean parking spaces. Only minutes to Main Street shops, restaurants/cafes, the beach, and parks. This unit embodies European contemporary aesthetic at its luxurious best. Unit can also be leased partially furnished for $7,250/month.