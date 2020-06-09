All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2020 6TH Street

2020 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A unique architectural townhouse in a small four-unit building, impeccably redesigned and remodeled for the owner's use. Clean lines, an open floor plan, and rich subtle details elevate the living experience in this light-filled unit. There are two-bedroom suites, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, and a chef's kitchen with a Thermador six-burner stove. There is also an open loft perfect for a den or office and two rooftop sun decks that both feature ocean views. Maple hardwood flooring, Italian chrome faucets, and custom vanities are a few of the details in this meticulously designed unit. In addition, there is ample storage on each level and two subterranean parking spaces. Only minutes to Main Street shops, restaurants/cafes, the beach, and parks. This unit embodies European contemporary aesthetic at its luxurious best. Unit can also be leased partially furnished for $7,250/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 6TH Street have any available units?
2020 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2020 6TH Street have?
Some of 2020 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2020 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2020 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2020 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2020 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 2020 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 2020 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2020 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2020 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 6TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 6TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
