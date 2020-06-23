All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
2015 17th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2015 17th St

2015 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2015 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tired of apartment buildings with people living above and below you. Tired of shared walls? Do you need a little space for your fur baby to romp and play?

Come check out this Bohemian style 2 bedroom 1 bath single story home in the Pico neighborhood. New hardwood flooring (new flooring throughout), freshly painted, lots of cabinets and storage space, brand new appliances, stackable washer/dryer hookup, service porch, front yard, backyard area great for barbecuing. Close to beach, transportation and schools. Small dogs (under 22 lbs) and cats are welcome. One parking spot included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 17th St have any available units?
2015 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2015 17th St have?
Some of 2015 17th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
2015 17th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 2015 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 2015 17th St does offer parking.
Does 2015 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 17th St have a pool?
No, 2015 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 2015 17th St have accessible units?
No, 2015 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.
