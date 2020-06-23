2015 17th St

Amenities

Tired of apartment buildings with people living above and below you. Tired of shared walls? Do you need a little space for your fur baby to romp and play?



Come check out this Bohemian style 2 bedroom 1 bath single story home in the Pico neighborhood. New hardwood flooring (new flooring throughout), freshly painted, lots of cabinets and storage space, brand new appliances, stackable washer/dryer hookup, service porch, front yard, backyard area great for barbecuing. Close to beach, transportation and schools. Small dogs (under 22 lbs) and cats are welcome. One parking spot included.