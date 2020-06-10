1912 BROADWAY

Amenities

Bright and modern top floor condo in the heart of Santa Monica. This 2008 two-story loft style unit is a refreshing change from the older buildings mostly found in the area. Soaring 20 ft+ high ceilings allow for an abundance of light to fill the unit all throughout the day. Fitted with stainless steel appliances, central A/C and heat, Italian Boffi cabinets, elevator, two side by side parking spaces, security system with video intercom and key fob access, this unit has all the features of modern day living. Two private balconies, one on each level, are ideal for your urban garden or outdoor dining. Conveniently located just blocks from Whole Foods, Co-Op Market, Water Garden complex, parks, gyms, Expo-line and a short bike ride to the beach. Available June 1.