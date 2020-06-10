All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1912 BROADWAY
1912 BROADWAY

1912 S Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1912 S Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
key fob access
Bright and modern top floor condo in the heart of Santa Monica. This 2008 two-story loft style unit is a refreshing change from the older buildings mostly found in the area. Soaring 20 ft+ high ceilings allow for an abundance of light to fill the unit all throughout the day. Fitted with stainless steel appliances, central A/C and heat, Italian Boffi cabinets, elevator, two side by side parking spaces, security system with video intercom and key fob access, this unit has all the features of modern day living. Two private balconies, one on each level, are ideal for your urban garden or outdoor dining. Conveniently located just blocks from Whole Foods, Co-Op Market, Water Garden complex, parks, gyms, Expo-line and a short bike ride to the beach. Available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 BROADWAY have any available units?
1912 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1912 BROADWAY have?
Some of 1912 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1912 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1912 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1912 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1912 BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 1912 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 1912 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1912 BROADWAY has units with air conditioning.
