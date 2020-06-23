1830 WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and private townhome with two spacious guest bedrooms and master suite, situated in the heart of Santa Monica with personal, street entry. The expansive and open living room is accented by a warm fireplace, sliding glass doors to expansive patio perfect for dining or lounging al fresco, and flows to dining room. Cook to your heart's content in the bright kitchen with ample cabinets for storage, washer & dryer and more. Unwind in the grand master with multiple closets, dressing area and en suite bath. Relish your central location, moments from Montana and Santa Monica's best shops, restaurants and entertainment!