1812 NAVY ST

Come home to the best views in Sunset Park with 3 levels of massive outdoor space, in this new 3900 square foot home plus detached guest house overlooking the Penmar golf course. Natural light fills the open spaces of the main floor and disappearing doors in both the living area and master bedroom create the perfect indoor-outdoor flow. The main level consists of 3 junior bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and a second shared bathroom in the hall. The enormous master offers a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub, bonus room for an office and its own oversized deck. The chef's kitchen comes with top of the line appliances and a center island. Hardwood floors throughout, laundry, built in speakers, recessed lighting, central a/c and heat, 5 parking spaces, 1 in the garage, complete this one of a kind Santa Monica home.