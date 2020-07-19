All apartments in Santa Monica
1812 NAVY ST

1812 Navy Street · (310) 592-6500
Location

1812 Navy Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Come home to the best views in Sunset Park with 3 levels of massive outdoor space, in this new 3900 square foot home plus detached guest house overlooking the Penmar golf course. Natural light fills the open spaces of the main floor and disappearing doors in both the living area and master bedroom create the perfect indoor-outdoor flow. The main level consists of 3 junior bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and a second shared bathroom in the hall. The enormous master offers a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub, bonus room for an office and its own oversized deck. The chef's kitchen comes with top of the line appliances and a center island. Hardwood floors throughout, laundry, built in speakers, recessed lighting, central a/c and heat, 5 parking spaces, 1 in the garage, complete this one of a kind Santa Monica home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 NAVY ST have any available units?
1812 NAVY ST has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1812 NAVY ST have?
Some of 1812 NAVY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 NAVY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1812 NAVY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 NAVY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1812 NAVY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1812 NAVY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1812 NAVY ST offers parking.
Does 1812 NAVY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 NAVY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 NAVY ST have a pool?
No, 1812 NAVY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1812 NAVY ST have accessible units?
No, 1812 NAVY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 NAVY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 NAVY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 NAVY ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1812 NAVY ST has units with air conditioning.
