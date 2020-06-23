1660 FRANKLIN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 story Townhome in a great Santa Monica neighborhood. 5 Unit complex on a quiet, tree lined street. Bright, large bedrooms with full bathrooms off both and balcony off of the master bedroom. Fireplace and balcony off downstairs living room. Hardwood floors, tile in kitchen/baths, 2 Side by Side Parking spaces in gated subterranean garage, storage, washer/dryer, upstairs skylight, guest bathroom downstairs. BONUS -Kitchen in the process of being remodeled. Close to beach, restaurants, public transportation, entertainment. Available now.