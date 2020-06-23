All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1660 FRANKLIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1660 FRANKLIN Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1660 FRANKLIN Street

1660 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1660 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story Townhome in a great Santa Monica neighborhood. 5 Unit complex on a quiet, tree lined street. Bright, large bedrooms with full bathrooms off both and balcony off of the master bedroom. Fireplace and balcony off downstairs living room. Hardwood floors, tile in kitchen/baths, 2 Side by Side Parking spaces in gated subterranean garage, storage, washer/dryer, upstairs skylight, guest bathroom downstairs. BONUS -Kitchen in the process of being remodeled. Close to beach, restaurants, public transportation, entertainment. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 FRANKLIN Street have any available units?
1660 FRANKLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1660 FRANKLIN Street have?
Some of 1660 FRANKLIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 FRANKLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1660 FRANKLIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 FRANKLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1660 FRANKLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1660 FRANKLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1660 FRANKLIN Street does offer parking.
Does 1660 FRANKLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 FRANKLIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 FRANKLIN Street have a pool?
No, 1660 FRANKLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1660 FRANKLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1660 FRANKLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 FRANKLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 FRANKLIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 FRANKLIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 FRANKLIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles