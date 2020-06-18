All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:37 AM

1617 Berkeley

1617 Berkeley Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1617 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Price and availability

Amenities

all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
If youre looking for quality SMC off campus housing then look no further. Perfectly situated in the heart of Santa Monica makes this a prime location for any student looking for a SMC apartment for rent. The apartment comes fully furnished and all utilities included in the rent.

Walk Score: 76
Transit Score: 66

This property is within 30 mins walking distance from Santa Monica College,
25 mins walking distance from ELS, 25 mins distance from EC by bus,
40 mins distance from UCLA by bus.

1637 Berkeley presents you one of the most desirable areas in the greater Los Angeles area both students and professionals. What you can find at 1637 Berkeley is being close to the parks, museums, shops, cafes, restaurants and bars to enjoy Los Angeles experience during your stay.
Briefly, whether youre a student or a professional, you are close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! for more information please visit w w w (dot) zumahousing (dot) c o m

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

