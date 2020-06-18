1617 Berkeley

Amenities

all utils included furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

If youre looking for quality SMC off campus housing then look no further. Perfectly situated in the heart of Santa Monica makes this a prime location for any student looking for a SMC apartment for rent. The apartment comes fully furnished and all utilities included in the rent.



Walk Score: 76

Transit Score: 66



This property is within 30 mins walking distance from Santa Monica College,

25 mins walking distance from ELS, 25 mins distance from EC by bus,

40 mins distance from UCLA by bus.



1637 Berkeley presents you one of the most desirable areas in the greater Los Angeles area both students and professionals. What you can find at 1637 Berkeley is being close to the parks, museums, shops, cafes, restaurants and bars to enjoy Los Angeles experience during your stay.

Briefly, whether youre a student or a professional, you are close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! for more information please visit w w w (dot) zumahousing (dot) c o m