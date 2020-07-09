1543 Stanford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A gorgeous remodeled 1 Bed and 1 Bath apartment in a Mid-Century Santa Monica building. The building offers controlled access, a large private patio. Unit includes all new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Hardwood flooring throughout, Air Conditioner in Unit. Location is close to the Santa Monica business parks, freeway, new metro line, and restaurants all around the location. Pro-Rated Share of Water and Trash.

Tenant Pays All Utilities.

Amenities: Large Private Patio.

Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/dryer in unit.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot.

