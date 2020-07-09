All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1543 Stanford St

1543 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Stanford Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A gorgeous remodeled 1 Bed and 1 Bath apartment in a Mid-Century Santa Monica building. The building offers controlled access, a large private patio. Unit includes all new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Hardwood flooring throughout, Air Conditioner in Unit. Location is close to the Santa Monica business parks, freeway, new metro line, and restaurants all around the location. Pro-Rated Share of Water and Trash.
Tenant Pays All Utilities.
Amenities: Large Private Patio.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/dryer in unit.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot.
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-1-bed-1-bath/2592/

IT490118 - IT49SM2592

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Stanford St have any available units?
1543 Stanford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1543 Stanford St have?
Some of 1543 Stanford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Stanford St currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Stanford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Stanford St pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Stanford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1543 Stanford St offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Stanford St offers parking.
Does 1543 Stanford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Stanford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Stanford St have a pool?
No, 1543 Stanford St does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Stanford St have accessible units?
No, 1543 Stanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Stanford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Stanford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 Stanford St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1543 Stanford St has units with air conditioning.

