3 Bedroom+ 1 Bathroom House for Rent in Santa Monica In Unit Washer and Dryer Central AC Dishwasher Large Living Room Huge Backyard and Patio. Close to Santa Monica College, the home is well-located just minutes from the beach, Main Street and Santa Monica Promenade shopping and dining and offers easy Fwy access to Hwy 10. The home has been lovingly maintained.