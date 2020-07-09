1523 18th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Central Santa Monica location between Broadway and Colorado on 18th Street! This charming and private one bedroom/ one bath apartment has a private front patio. Garden style building with a house in front (6-units total). Amenities include new laminate floors, new paint, private, sunny, light and airy, large walk-in closet in bedroom, refrigerator, gas stove, kitchen has breakfast bar on living room side, one tandem gated carport parking space, and laundry room on site. No smoking. No pets. One-year lease, $2,250 monthly rent, $2,450 security deposit. Available NOW!