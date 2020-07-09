All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

1523 18th St

1523 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1523 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Central Santa Monica location between Broadway and Colorado on 18th Street! This charming and private one bedroom/ one bath apartment has a private front patio. Garden style building with a house in front (6-units total). Amenities include new laminate floors, new paint, private, sunny, light and airy, large walk-in closet in bedroom, refrigerator, gas stove, kitchen has breakfast bar on living room side, one tandem gated carport parking space, and laundry room on site. No smoking. No pets. One-year lease, $2,250 monthly rent, $2,450 security deposit. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 18th St have any available units?
1523 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1523 18th St have?
Some of 1523 18th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
1523 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 1523 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1523 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 1523 18th St offers parking.
Does 1523 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 18th St have a pool?
No, 1523 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 1523 18th St have accessible units?
No, 1523 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 18th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 18th St does not have units with air conditioning.

