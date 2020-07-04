All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1521 Michigan Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

1521 Michigan Avenue

1521 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
Pico
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1521 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely, Remodeled, Santa Monica Bungalow for Lease! New flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has an en suite, full bathroom, 2 more bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom. Home has a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. A sliding glass door off the dining room opens to a back yard patio with an avocado tree. Great location near shops and restaurants. Just a short bike ride to the beach! Available immediately. Pets under 30 pounds considered with an additional pet deposit. Welcome home!

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/_V26arKahLA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1521 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1521 Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1521 Michigan Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1521 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1521 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1521 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

