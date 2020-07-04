1521 Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Lovely, Remodeled, Santa Monica Bungalow for Lease! New flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has an en suite, full bathroom, 2 more bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom. Home has a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. A sliding glass door off the dining room opens to a back yard patio with an avocado tree. Great location near shops and restaurants. Just a short bike ride to the beach! Available immediately. Pets under 30 pounds considered with an additional pet deposit. Welcome home!



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/_V26arKahLA