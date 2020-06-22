All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1432 YALE Street

1432 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed/2 bath apartment for rent in Santa Monica. The unit comes with one secure parking spot and one hanging permit.The unit was recently painted, has wood & bamboo floors throughout, and is conveniently located in a growing part of Santa Monica. There are several new commercial developments in the area and the unit on the direct bus route to UCLA, SMC, and is very close to the metro Bergamont/26th Street station, and is ideally suited for students and young professionals working in downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 YALE Street have any available units?
1432 YALE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1432 YALE Street have?
Some of 1432 YALE Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 YALE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1432 YALE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 YALE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1432 YALE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1432 YALE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1432 YALE Street does offer parking.
Does 1432 YALE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 YALE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 YALE Street have a pool?
No, 1432 YALE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1432 YALE Street have accessible units?
No, 1432 YALE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 YALE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 YALE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 YALE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 YALE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
