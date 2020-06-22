1432 YALE Street

Amenities

2 bed/2 bath apartment for rent in Santa Monica. The unit comes with one secure parking spot and one hanging permit.The unit was recently painted, has wood & bamboo floors throughout, and is conveniently located in a growing part of Santa Monica. There are several new commercial developments in the area and the unit on the direct bus route to UCLA, SMC, and is very close to the metro Bergamont/26th Street station, and is ideally suited for students and young professionals working in downtown.