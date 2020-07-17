All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1428 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1428 12th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:41 AM

1428 12th Street

1428 12th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1428 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Pico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1 Month Free! WELCOME! The property has spacious beautiful and newly renovated 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath resident home located near the 10 freeway and transit metro station. Just a few miles away from the promenade, Santa Monica beach, and restaurants. Also near elementary, middle, high schools and Santa Monica Community College. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. for Pet deposit and for pet rent.
.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pets OK.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Parking: One parking space
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate IT490708 - IT49CO3748

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 12th Street have any available units?
1428 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1428 12th Street have?
Some of 1428 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1428 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1428 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1428 12th Street offers parking.
Does 1428 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1428 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1428 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1428 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1428 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity