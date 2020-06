Amenities

patio / balcony parking furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Quaint Cottage, Few Blocks to the Famed Santa Monica Beach. Great Location, Studio Setup With One Bedroom, Open Space with Patio in the back, Furnished , Lease without parking is $2200 with assigned parking is $2260 . Easy to show please see private remarks for showing.