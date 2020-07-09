1342 HARVARD Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely, recently renovated 3 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Santa Monica! Fall in love with the home's open and spacious floorplan beautifully accented by expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout. Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances and flows graciously to the dining room. Three generous bedrooms with ample storage and en suite baths. Additional features include controlled access building, laundry room on premises, gated garage with one parking spot and more. Move-in today and relish your central location just moments from Santa Monica shops, restaurants and entertainment.