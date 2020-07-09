All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1342 HARVARD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1342 HARVARD Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

1342 HARVARD Street

1342 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1342 Harvard Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely, recently renovated 3 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Santa Monica! Fall in love with the home's open and spacious floorplan beautifully accented by expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout. Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances and flows graciously to the dining room. Three generous bedrooms with ample storage and en suite baths. Additional features include controlled access building, laundry room on premises, gated garage with one parking spot and more. Move-in today and relish your central location just moments from Santa Monica shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 HARVARD Street have any available units?
1342 HARVARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1342 HARVARD Street have?
Some of 1342 HARVARD Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 HARVARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1342 HARVARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 HARVARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1342 HARVARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1342 HARVARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1342 HARVARD Street offers parking.
Does 1342 HARVARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 HARVARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 HARVARD Street have a pool?
No, 1342 HARVARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1342 HARVARD Street have accessible units?
No, 1342 HARVARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 HARVARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 HARVARD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 HARVARD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 HARVARD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles