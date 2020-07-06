1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Townhouse in the vibrant West Los Angeles neighborhood in Santa Monica.



This home is unfurnished ($4,900), but still open to be rented as furnished ($5,500).



This 1,757-square-foot townhouses spacious interior features hardwood floor, windows with blinds, large sliding glass door, French door, high/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and the bathrooms and kitchen are renovated last year. The neat kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, white-painted cabinets, and drawers that have plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with central air conditioning and forced-air heating, for climate control. The comfy bedrooms have large mirrored sliding door built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms are furnished with modern bathroom fixtures, two large dual-sink vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, and enclosed shower stalls.



The exterior has a patio with plants and the renter must water them regularly. Theres also a BBQ area in the patio.



It comes with a 2-car covered, attached garage.



The HOA covers all utilities except electricity.



Dogs and cats are allowed but not more than 15 lbs.



Walk Score: 86

Bike Score: 80



The propertys location is very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished either on foot or by bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby Schools:

McKinley Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 8/10

Lincoln Middle Schools - 1.38 miles, 9/10

Santa Monica High School - 2.14 miles, 9/10

Franklin Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles

16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.1 mile

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile

R10 Downtown LA Freeway Express - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.8 mile



