Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2

1337 South Centinela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1337 South Centinela Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Townhouse in the vibrant West Los Angeles neighborhood in Santa Monica.

This home is unfurnished ($4,900), but still open to be rented as furnished ($5,500).

This 1,757-square-foot townhouses spacious interior features hardwood floor, windows with blinds, large sliding glass door, French door, high/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and the bathrooms and kitchen are renovated last year. The neat kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, white-painted cabinets, and drawers that have plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with central air conditioning and forced-air heating, for climate control. The comfy bedrooms have large mirrored sliding door built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms are furnished with modern bathroom fixtures, two large dual-sink vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, and enclosed shower stalls.

The exterior has a patio with plants and the renter must water them regularly. Theres also a BBQ area in the patio.

It comes with a 2-car covered, attached garage.

The HOA covers all utilities except electricity.

Dogs and cats are allowed but not more than 15 lbs.

Walk Score: 86
Bike Score: 80

The propertys location is very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished either on foot or by bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby Schools:
McKinley Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 8/10
Lincoln Middle Schools - 1.38 miles, 9/10
Santa Monica High School - 2.14 miles, 9/10
Franklin Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.1 mile
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
R10 Downtown LA Freeway Express - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5176331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 have any available units?
1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 have?
Some of 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 offers parking.
Does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 have a pool?
No, 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 have accessible units?
No, 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1337 Centinela Avenue Unit Apartment 2 has units with air conditioning.

