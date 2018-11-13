All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1336 BERKELEY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1336 BERKELEY Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:57 AM

1336 BERKELEY Street

1336 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1336 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Clean & remodeled, 2nd Floor, 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 Bathroom, Light and Bright Apartment, located just South of Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. West facing unit with few shared walls. Only 5 total units in the Building. Gorgeously Remodeled. Features hardwood floors throughout, newly painted kitchen, nice tile countertops, all appliances included & microwave. Both Bathrooms, custom bath vanities and lighting. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Come see this rare unit before it's gone! Located just South of Wilshire Blvd. Walk to Busby's, Bristol Farms, sushi, pubs and restaurants, and more! You can't beat this location!! Must see! Laundry in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 BERKELEY Street have any available units?
1336 BERKELEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1336 BERKELEY Street have?
Some of 1336 BERKELEY Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 BERKELEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1336 BERKELEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 BERKELEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1336 BERKELEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1336 BERKELEY Street offer parking?
No, 1336 BERKELEY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1336 BERKELEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 BERKELEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 BERKELEY Street have a pool?
No, 1336 BERKELEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1336 BERKELEY Street have accessible units?
No, 1336 BERKELEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 BERKELEY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 BERKELEY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 BERKELEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 BERKELEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles