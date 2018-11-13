1336 BERKELEY Street

Amenities

Great Clean & remodeled, 2nd Floor, 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 Bathroom, Light and Bright Apartment, located just South of Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. West facing unit with few shared walls. Only 5 total units in the Building. Gorgeously Remodeled. Features hardwood floors throughout, newly painted kitchen, nice tile countertops, all appliances included & microwave. Both Bathrooms, custom bath vanities and lighting. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Come see this rare unit before it's gone! Located just South of Wilshire Blvd. Walk to Busby's, Bristol Farms, sushi, pubs and restaurants, and more! You can't beat this location!! Must see! Laundry in the building.