Santa Monica, CA
1316 26TH Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

1316 26TH Street

1316 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1316 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable and private 1 bedroom in a great Santa Monica location. **A must see!! Easy to show. Please do not disturb occupants.** Large shared yard and a private green and blossoming terrace. Newer kitchen and appliances. One year lease. Small pets OK. Street parking with permit. Shared washer and dryer.* Minimum one year lease * ^^ Available July 1st ^^

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

