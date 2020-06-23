1315 STANFORD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Happy New Year. Available for lease now. Minimum 1-year. Front and west facing, 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in desirable "college streets" neighborhood of Santa Monica. Enjoy a 90 Walkscore as you're one block from the conveniences of Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd. This unit is remodeled, very airy and bright, and feels like a home. Open layout kitchen, dining and living room. There's a balcony spanning the length of the condo that is accessible from the dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer in the unit. Master suite has HIS and HER closets and dual sinks in master bath. 2nd bedroom is equally spacious. Hallway bathroom also has dual sinks. Pet is ok (there's a small pet deposit). Easy to show.