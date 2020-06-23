All apartments in Santa Monica
1315 STANFORD Street

1315 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Stanford Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Happy New Year. Available for lease now. Minimum 1-year. Front and west facing, 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in desirable "college streets" neighborhood of Santa Monica. Enjoy a 90 Walkscore as you're one block from the conveniences of Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd. This unit is remodeled, very airy and bright, and feels like a home. Open layout kitchen, dining and living room. There's a balcony spanning the length of the condo that is accessible from the dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer in the unit. Master suite has HIS and HER closets and dual sinks in master bath. 2nd bedroom is equally spacious. Hallway bathroom also has dual sinks. Pet is ok (there's a small pet deposit). Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 STANFORD Street have any available units?
1315 STANFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1315 STANFORD Street have?
Some of 1315 STANFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 STANFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 STANFORD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 STANFORD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 STANFORD Street is pet friendly.
Does 1315 STANFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1315 STANFORD Street does offer parking.
Does 1315 STANFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 STANFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 STANFORD Street have a pool?
No, 1315 STANFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1315 STANFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 STANFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 STANFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 STANFORD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 STANFORD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 STANFORD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
