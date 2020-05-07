1307 18TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Step into this immaculate, spacious, newly painted and refurbished unit. New bamboo wood flooring in all bedrooms. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new black stone countertops. Stainless steel farmhouse sink, stainless appliances including dishwasher, brand new white LG refrigerator and microwave. Gas stove and gas fireplace. Very large closets in each bedroom as well as large storage closet. Extra Storage in parking. Laundry facilities on site. 2 car tandem parking included for additional $50. Property is virtually staged.