All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1307 18TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1307 18TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1307 18TH Street

1307 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1307 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Step into this immaculate, spacious, newly painted and refurbished unit. New bamboo wood flooring in all bedrooms. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new black stone countertops. Stainless steel farmhouse sink, stainless appliances including dishwasher, brand new white LG refrigerator and microwave. Gas stove and gas fireplace. Very large closets in each bedroom as well as large storage closet. Extra Storage in parking. Laundry facilities on site. 2 car tandem parking included for additional $50. Property is virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 18TH Street have any available units?
1307 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1307 18TH Street have?
Some of 1307 18TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 18TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1307 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1307 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1307 18TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1307 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 18TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 1307 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 18TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles