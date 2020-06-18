128 GEORGINA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A charming townhome located within a prestigious Santa Monica neighborhood, moments from the ocean. Bright and spacious, the property features a great living space with hardwood floors, fireplace and beautiful French doors that open to a private patio. The gourmet kitchen has Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, updated countertops and custom cabinetry. The master suite offers dual sinks and oversized shower. In addition, there is a guest bedroom with its own bathroom and a loft or study. Terrific location close to shops, restaurants and the beach.