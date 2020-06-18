All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

128 GEORGINA Avenue

128 Georgina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A charming townhome located within a prestigious Santa Monica neighborhood, moments from the ocean. Bright and spacious, the property features a great living space with hardwood floors, fireplace and beautiful French doors that open to a private patio. The gourmet kitchen has Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, updated countertops and custom cabinetry. The master suite offers dual sinks and oversized shower. In addition, there is a guest bedroom with its own bathroom and a loft or study. Terrific location close to shops, restaurants and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 GEORGINA Avenue have any available units?
128 GEORGINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 128 GEORGINA Avenue have?
Some of 128 GEORGINA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 GEORGINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
128 GEORGINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 GEORGINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 128 GEORGINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 128 GEORGINA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 128 GEORGINA Avenue offers parking.
Does 128 GEORGINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 GEORGINA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 GEORGINA Avenue have a pool?
No, 128 GEORGINA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 128 GEORGINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 128 GEORGINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 128 GEORGINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 GEORGINA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 GEORGINA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 GEORGINA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
