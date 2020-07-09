1256 CHELSEA Avenue

Amenities
Imagine living in one of the few remaining traditional California Bungalows; but COMPLETLEY REFURBISHED & FULLY FURNISHED, w/ its own private & gated backyard, in a five star location in the best part of Santa Monica. Hidden behind mature hedging this charming bungalow is a stone's throw away from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Erewhon, World Famous Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach, night life on Main St. & easy freeway access. Enter to your own PRIVATE backyard oasis & relax under the cantilevered umbrella,comfy chaise w/ brand new turf landscaping,gorgeous potted plants,& stunning bamboo fencing. Perfect for al-fresco dining, reading a book, or working from home to experience the restful nature w/ furnishings down to the last detail. This gem can be your new home or pied-e-terre & includes bedding, towels, cookware, brand new appliances, A/C, WASHER/DRYER in UNIT, smart TV's in bedroom & living room. Just bring your suitcase, toothbrush included. $3,200 to $3,400, depending on lease terms