Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

1256 CHELSEA Avenue

1256 Chelsea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Chelsea Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Imagine living in one of the few remaining traditional California Bungalows; but COMPLETLEY REFURBISHED & FULLY FURNISHED, w/ its own private & gated backyard, in a five star location in the best part of Santa Monica. Hidden behind mature hedging this charming bungalow is a stone's throw away from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Erewhon, World Famous Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach, night life on Main St. & easy freeway access. Enter to your own PRIVATE backyard oasis & relax under the cantilevered umbrella,comfy chaise w/ brand new turf landscaping,gorgeous potted plants,& stunning bamboo fencing. Perfect for al-fresco dining, reading a book, or working from home to experience the restful nature w/ furnishings down to the last detail. This gem can be your new home or pied-e-terre & includes bedding, towels, cookware, brand new appliances, A/C, WASHER/DRYER in UNIT, smart TV's in bedroom & living room. Just bring your suitcase, toothbrush included. $3,200 to $3,400, depending on lease terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue have any available units?
1256 CHELSEA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue have?
Some of 1256 CHELSEA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 CHELSEA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1256 CHELSEA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 CHELSEA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1256 CHELSEA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1256 CHELSEA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 CHELSEA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1256 CHELSEA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1256 CHELSEA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 CHELSEA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 CHELSEA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1256 CHELSEA Avenue has units with air conditioning.

