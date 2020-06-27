125 MONTANA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage sauna

Available October 1st short term, fully furnished rental one block from the beach on Montana Avenue! Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in a building with sauna, gym, community laundry room, and community parking. This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances walk-in closet, central AC and a large balcony. All utilities included except cable. Close to all of the Montana Ave restaurants and shops, the Third Street Promenade, and right off of Ocean Avenue. Such a beautiful unit at the best location in Santa Monica!