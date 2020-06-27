All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
125 MONTANA Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

125 MONTANA Avenue

125 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Available October 1st short term, fully furnished rental one block from the beach on Montana Avenue! Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in a building with sauna, gym, community laundry room, and community parking. This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances walk-in closet, central AC and a large balcony. All utilities included except cable. Close to all of the Montana Ave restaurants and shops, the Third Street Promenade, and right off of Ocean Avenue. Such a beautiful unit at the best location in Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 MONTANA Avenue have any available units?
125 MONTANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 125 MONTANA Avenue have?
Some of 125 MONTANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 MONTANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 MONTANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 MONTANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 MONTANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 125 MONTANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 MONTANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 125 MONTANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 MONTANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 MONTANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 MONTANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 MONTANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 MONTANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 MONTANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 MONTANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 MONTANA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 MONTANA Avenue has units with air conditioning.
