Santa Monica, CA
123 Georgina Ave 1
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

123 Georgina Ave 1

123 Georgina Ave · No Longer Available
Location

123 Georgina Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Beach House! - Property Id: 200091

Envelop yourself in old-world charm and modern convenience in this 3 bedroom, 4 bath, 3136 square foot jewel. Fully furnished and artfully decorated, with tasteful touches throughout you will feel equally at home entertaining guests or retiring in comfort. The master suite which includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. The long list of amenities are highlighted by an enclosed outdoor patio and BBQ, fireplace, media room, office, laundry room, and close proximity to Palisade Park overlooking the Pacific Ocean, tantalizing dining and shopping of Montana Avenue, the 3rd Street Promenade, Ocean Avenue dining, the Santa Monica Steps, and the Santa Monica Pier.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200091
Property Id 200091

(RLNE5678476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Georgina Ave 1 have any available units?
123 Georgina Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 123 Georgina Ave 1 have?
Some of 123 Georgina Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Georgina Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
123 Georgina Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Georgina Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Georgina Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 123 Georgina Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 123 Georgina Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 123 Georgina Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Georgina Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Georgina Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 123 Georgina Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 123 Georgina Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 123 Georgina Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Georgina Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Georgina Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Georgina Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Georgina Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
