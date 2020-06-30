1165 CENTINELA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage new construction

No expense was spared for this contemporary Cape Cod beauty located in the highly coveted City of Santa Monica. A luxurious sanctuary to call home, the property consists of 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, office, wet bar, an upper level loft & laundry room. Open & bright throughout, the home is illuminated by multiple windows, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass pocket doors and a marvelous large skylight. Treat yourself to a professional style kitchen equipped with a large Subzero refrigerator, Wolf appliances, an opulent center island and a dazzling light fixture. Enjoy en-suite baths & walk-in closets in all the upstairs bedrooms + the main level guest/maids room (including custom built-ins). Put to use the 9,000SF lot that includes a grassy yard & a built-in BBQ stand equipped with a sink & fridge. 2 car garage to go with an extra large driveway that can fit an additional 4 cars. See private remarks...