Santa Monica, CA
1165 CENTINELA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1165 CENTINELA Avenue

1165 South Centinela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1165 South Centinela Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
No expense was spared for this contemporary Cape Cod beauty located in the highly coveted City of Santa Monica. A luxurious sanctuary to call home, the property consists of 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, office, wet bar, an upper level loft & laundry room. Open & bright throughout, the home is illuminated by multiple windows, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass pocket doors and a marvelous large skylight. Treat yourself to a professional style kitchen equipped with a large Subzero refrigerator, Wolf appliances, an opulent center island and a dazzling light fixture. Enjoy en-suite baths & walk-in closets in all the upstairs bedrooms + the main level guest/maids room (including custom built-ins). Put to use the 9,000SF lot that includes a grassy yard & a built-in BBQ stand equipped with a sink & fridge. 2 car garage to go with an extra large driveway that can fit an additional 4 cars. See private remarks...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue have any available units?
1165 CENTINELA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue have?
Some of 1165 CENTINELA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 CENTINELA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1165 CENTINELA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 CENTINELA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1165 CENTINELA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1165 CENTINELA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 CENTINELA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1165 CENTINELA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1165 CENTINELA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 CENTINELA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 CENTINELA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 CENTINELA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

