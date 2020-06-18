1144 Yale Street #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1144 Yale St #8 - North of Wilshire on beautiful Yale Street.

Bright and spacious 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in beautiful, upscale building (built in 1994). The large living room features a fireplace, and the dining area opens up to a private patio. Direct access to oversized, private 2-car garage with side-by-side parking (and plenty of room for storage). Side-by-side washer/dryer inside the unit (conveniently on the 2nd floor). Close to Douglas Park, Whole Foods, and Montana Avenue shops and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5328749)