All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1144 Yale Street #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1144 Yale Street #8
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1144 Yale Street #8

1144 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1144 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1144 Yale St #8 - North of Wilshire on beautiful Yale Street.
Bright and spacious 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in beautiful, upscale building (built in 1994). The large living room features a fireplace, and the dining area opens up to a private patio. Direct access to oversized, private 2-car garage with side-by-side parking (and plenty of room for storage). Side-by-side washer/dryer inside the unit (conveniently on the 2nd floor). Close to Douglas Park, Whole Foods, and Montana Avenue shops and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Yale Street #8 have any available units?
1144 Yale Street #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1144 Yale Street #8 have?
Some of 1144 Yale Street #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Yale Street #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Yale Street #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Yale Street #8 pet-friendly?
No, 1144 Yale Street #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1144 Yale Street #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Yale Street #8 offers parking.
Does 1144 Yale Street #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 Yale Street #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Yale Street #8 have a pool?
No, 1144 Yale Street #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Yale Street #8 have accessible units?
No, 1144 Yale Street #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Yale Street #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 Yale Street #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Yale Street #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Yale Street #8 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles