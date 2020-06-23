1133 24th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel carpet range

2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse North of Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. Lower level has a patio off the large living room/dining area as well as a balcony off of eat in kitchen area. Half bath and laundry on first level. Stainless stove and dishwasher; reglazed kitchen sink. 2nd lever has both bedrooms with private baths and new shower doors. 2nd bath also has new vanity.

Freshly painted throughout. New carpet in living room and bedrooms. New window coverings.

Gated entry and gated parking (2 side by side spaces.) Great location near shops, restaurants, & Whole Foods!