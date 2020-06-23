All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1133 24th Street

1133 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse North of Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. Lower level has a patio off the large living room/dining area as well as a balcony off of eat in kitchen area. Half bath and laundry on first level. Stainless stove and dishwasher; reglazed kitchen sink. 2nd lever has both bedrooms with private baths and new shower doors. 2nd bath also has new vanity.
Freshly painted throughout. New carpet in living room and bedrooms. New window coverings.
Gated entry and gated parking (2 side by side spaces.) Great location near shops, restaurants, & Whole Foods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 24th Street have any available units?
1133 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1133 24th Street have?
Some of 1133 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1133 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1133 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1133 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1133 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1133 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1133 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
