All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1130 9TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1130 9TH Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1130 9TH Street

1130 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1130 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Attractively re-positioned. Sophisticated, Beach Chic, Single level condo in a very desirable location. Close proximity to everyday necessities, Third St Promenade, Montana Avenue Cafe's, restaurants & Shops and of course the BEACH. Light, Bright West facing unit with open floor plan. Newly renovated with beautiful porcelain tile floors and Quartz Kitchen counter top. Relax and unwind in the living room with cozy fireplace. Bike storage area in Garage as well as Laundry Room w/ new machines and FREE. Nice size balcony for indoor/outdoor appeal. Call for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 9TH Street have any available units?
1130 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1130 9TH Street have?
Some of 1130 9TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1130 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1130 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1130 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 1130 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 1130 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1130 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 9TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 9TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles