1130 9TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Attractively re-positioned. Sophisticated, Beach Chic, Single level condo in a very desirable location. Close proximity to everyday necessities, Third St Promenade, Montana Avenue Cafe's, restaurants & Shops and of course the BEACH. Light, Bright West facing unit with open floor plan. Newly renovated with beautiful porcelain tile floors and Quartz Kitchen counter top. Relax and unwind in the living room with cozy fireplace. Bike storage area in Garage as well as Laundry Room w/ new machines and FREE. Nice size balcony for indoor/outdoor appeal. Call for an appointment today!