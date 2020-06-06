1123 11TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Top floor, front-facing condominium with no shared walls in the highly desirable Santa Monica area north of Wilshire. Conveniently located close to numerous cafes, restaurants and only a short distance to the beach. Over 2,100 SF of living space including an expansive open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom comes featured with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ensuite. The two other generous sized bedrooms are separated by a shared bathroom, with one of the bedrooms having its own private balcony. Upstairs are two separate loft/den spaces perfect to use as an office. There's also a private rooftop deck ideal for outdoor entertaining. In addition, there are two side-by-side parking spaces with extra room for storage, an elevator servicing all levels and a washer/dryer in the unit. Pics are from previous listing - Unit has been repainted mostly white and drapes in living room removed. Available April 1.