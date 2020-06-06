All apartments in Santa Monica
1123 11TH Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

1123 11TH Street

1123 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1123 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Top floor, front-facing condominium with no shared walls in the highly desirable Santa Monica area north of Wilshire. Conveniently located close to numerous cafes, restaurants and only a short distance to the beach. Over 2,100 SF of living space including an expansive open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom comes featured with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ensuite. The two other generous sized bedrooms are separated by a shared bathroom, with one of the bedrooms having its own private balcony. Upstairs are two separate loft/den spaces perfect to use as an office. There's also a private rooftop deck ideal for outdoor entertaining. In addition, there are two side-by-side parking spaces with extra room for storage, an elevator servicing all levels and a washer/dryer in the unit. Pics are from previous listing - Unit has been repainted mostly white and drapes in living room removed. Available April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 11TH Street have any available units?
1123 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1123 11TH Street have?
Some of 1123 11TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1123 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1123 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1123 11TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1123 11TH Street offers parking.
Does 1123 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 11TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 1123 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1123 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1123 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
