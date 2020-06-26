All apartments in Santa Monica
1120 24TH Street

1120 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous home in highly coveted N of Wilshire family neighborhood in the top rated Franklin school district steps to prestigious Douglas Park, incredible upgrades, new kitchen with glass tiled back splash, stain-less steel appliances, copper plumbing, new gas line(kitchen, in-unit dryer, HVAC heating),new central HVAC heating, wall AC, in-unit laundry, remodeled baths, new light fixtures, electric panel upgrade, automatic garage opener, dual pane windows, granite counters, tiled showers, luxurious flowing shower heads, jetted bath, his/her custom sinks, gemstone master bathroom w/upscale finishes and state of the art bowl sinks, private balcony, recessed lights, lots of natural light and ocean breezes, private garage, new roof, new main sewer line, new gutters and fascia, new foundation earthquake retrofitting, termite treated, private entry, pet friendly, Douglas Park has duck ponds, walking trails, rejuvenating sand, towering trees and tennis courts. Pets allowed w/ an additional fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 24TH Street have any available units?
1120 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1120 24TH Street have?
Some of 1120 24TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 24TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 24TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1120 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1120 24TH Street offers parking.
Does 1120 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 24TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 1120 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 24TH Street has units with air conditioning.
