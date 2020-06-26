1120 24TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous home in highly coveted N of Wilshire family neighborhood in the top rated Franklin school district steps to prestigious Douglas Park, incredible upgrades, new kitchen with glass tiled back splash, stain-less steel appliances, copper plumbing, new gas line(kitchen, in-unit dryer, HVAC heating),new central HVAC heating, wall AC, in-unit laundry, remodeled baths, new light fixtures, electric panel upgrade, automatic garage opener, dual pane windows, granite counters, tiled showers, luxurious flowing shower heads, jetted bath, his/her custom sinks, gemstone master bathroom w/upscale finishes and state of the art bowl sinks, private balcony, recessed lights, lots of natural light and ocean breezes, private garage, new roof, new main sewer line, new gutters and fascia, new foundation earthquake retrofitting, termite treated, private entry, pet friendly, Douglas Park has duck ponds, walking trails, rejuvenating sand, towering trees and tennis courts. Pets allowed w/ an additional fee