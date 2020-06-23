110 ESPARTA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Ideally located just North of San Vicente (across from 12th Street) on a little cul-de-sac nook. Charming 3bd+2.5ba in Santa Monica! Excellent single level home with a fresh coat of paint and new floors. Master bedroom with en-suite bonus room. Open living spaces with lots of natural light & cozy fireplaces. Lovely sunny backyard patio with mountain & ocean views- perfect for dining al fresco! Partial furnishing available. Flexible lease terms possible 6 months - 2 years- inquire with listing office for rental rate depending on term.