110 Esparta Way, Santa Monica, CA 90402 North of Montana
Ideally located just North of San Vicente (across from 12th Street) on a little cul-de-sac nook. Charming 3bd+2.5ba in Santa Monica! Excellent single level home with a fresh coat of paint and new floors. Master bedroom with en-suite bonus room. Open living spaces with lots of natural light & cozy fireplaces. Lovely sunny backyard patio with mountain & ocean views- perfect for dining al fresco! Partial furnishing available. Flexible lease terms possible 6 months - 2 years- inquire with listing office for rental rate depending on term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
