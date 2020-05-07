Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 11 Marine Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
11 Marine Terrace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11 Marine Terrace
11 Marine Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Downtown Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11 Marine Terrace, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Marine Terrace have any available units?
11 Marine Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
What amenities does 11 Marine Terrace have?
Some of 11 Marine Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Marine Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11 Marine Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Marine Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11 Marine Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 11 Marine Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11 Marine Terrace does offer parking.
Does 11 Marine Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Marine Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Marine Terrace have a pool?
No, 11 Marine Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11 Marine Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11 Marine Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Marine Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Marine Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Marine Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Marine Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Similar Pages
Santa Monica 1 Bedrooms
Santa Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mid City
Pico
Ocean Park
Wilshire Montana
Downtown Santa Monica
North Of Montana
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Monica College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles