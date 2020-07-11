Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna

Welcome to Santa Monica beach! This luxurious European Contemporary fully furnished townhouse comes with amazing views of the ocean and the Santa Monica Pier. The open floor plan, 17ft high ceilings, fabulous crystal chandelier, imported oak floors from France and glass walls will give you an unforgettable experience of beach living. A circular glass state of the art elevator stops at each of the three floors and brings you all the way from the private two car garage to the rooftop, which features a fireplace and a whirlpool spa to enjoy the majestic view of the Pacific ocean. Relax in one of the lavish bathrooms with privacy glass windows and marble slab floor , enjoy a movie in the downstairs media theater and choose a bottle of wine from the private wine cellar. Steps to the beach and the Santa Monica Pier , Loews Hotel , Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar. Available for short and long term lease. $20,000/month for long term lease. price for short term lease is higher.