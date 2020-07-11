All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

11 MARINE

11 Marine Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11 Marine Ter, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Welcome to Santa Monica beach! This luxurious European Contemporary fully furnished townhouse comes with amazing views of the ocean and the Santa Monica Pier. The open floor plan, 17ft high ceilings, fabulous crystal chandelier, imported oak floors from France and glass walls will give you an unforgettable experience of beach living. A circular glass state of the art elevator stops at each of the three floors and brings you all the way from the private two car garage to the rooftop, which features a fireplace and a whirlpool spa to enjoy the majestic view of the Pacific ocean. Relax in one of the lavish bathrooms with privacy glass windows and marble slab floor , enjoy a movie in the downstairs media theater and choose a bottle of wine from the private wine cellar. Steps to the beach and the Santa Monica Pier , Loews Hotel , Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar. Available for short and long term lease. $20,000/month for long term lease. price for short term lease is higher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 MARINE have any available units?
11 MARINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 11 MARINE have?
Some of 11 MARINE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 MARINE currently offering any rent specials?
11 MARINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 MARINE pet-friendly?
No, 11 MARINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 11 MARINE offer parking?
Yes, 11 MARINE offers parking.
Does 11 MARINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 MARINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 MARINE have a pool?
Yes, 11 MARINE has a pool.
Does 11 MARINE have accessible units?
No, 11 MARINE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 MARINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 MARINE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 MARINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 MARINE does not have units with air conditioning.
