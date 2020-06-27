1049 16TH Street

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with bonus room in highly-desirable North of Wilshire neighborhood has been recently remodeled from top to bottom. Great floor plan that flows effortlessly through the entire home. Enter to bright and spacious living room with multiple windows. Hardwood floors run throughout main level and large kitchen featuring quartz and butcher block countertops, subway tile backspash, new cabinets, crown moldings, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to dining area with adjacent large enclosed outdoor area. Powder room on main level has been updated as well. Hardwood floors upstairs in all three bedrooms, where there are also two more remodeled bathrooms. Bonus room downstairs has laundry and extra storage with direct access side by side parking spaces. Unit features central air and heat and storage. Quiet location, but just a few blocks to Wilshire Blvd. and Montana Ave. dining and shops, parks, and close to excellent Santa Monica schools.