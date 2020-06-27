All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

1049 16TH Street

1049 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1049 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with bonus room in highly-desirable North of Wilshire neighborhood has been recently remodeled from top to bottom. Great floor plan that flows effortlessly through the entire home. Enter to bright and spacious living room with multiple windows. Hardwood floors run throughout main level and large kitchen featuring quartz and butcher block countertops, subway tile backspash, new cabinets, crown moldings, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to dining area with adjacent large enclosed outdoor area. Powder room on main level has been updated as well. Hardwood floors upstairs in all three bedrooms, where there are also two more remodeled bathrooms. Bonus room downstairs has laundry and extra storage with direct access side by side parking spaces. Unit features central air and heat and storage. Quiet location, but just a few blocks to Wilshire Blvd. and Montana Ave. dining and shops, parks, and close to excellent Santa Monica schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 16TH Street have any available units?
1049 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1049 16TH Street have?
Some of 1049 16TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1049 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1049 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1049 16TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1049 16TH Street offers parking.
Does 1049 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1049 16TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 1049 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1049 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1049 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 16TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1049 16TH Street has units with air conditioning.
