Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1040 4TH Street

1040 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1040 4th Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
The Dorchester House is one of Santa Monica's best condominium residences. AAA prime location 4 blocks from the beach and minutes from the 3rd Street Promenade. This updated, designer done residence is very modern and spacious, with a multi-level floor plan boasting a variety of luxury features, such as 18ft ceilings, designer kitchen, large master suite with lots of storage space, multiple balconies/decks and much, much more. The Dorchester House has a community indoor pool, spa, sauna, fitness room and recreation room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 4TH Street have any available units?
1040 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1040 4TH Street have?
Some of 1040 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1040 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1040 4TH Street offer parking?
No, 1040 4TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1040 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 4TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1040 4TH Street has a pool.
Does 1040 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 4TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 4TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
