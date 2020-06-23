1040 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub sauna

The Dorchester House is one of Santa Monica's best condominium residences. AAA prime location 4 blocks from the beach and minutes from the 3rd Street Promenade. This updated, designer done residence is very modern and spacious, with a multi-level floor plan boasting a variety of luxury features, such as 18ft ceilings, designer kitchen, large master suite with lots of storage space, multiple balconies/decks and much, much more. The Dorchester House has a community indoor pool, spa, sauna, fitness room and recreation room.