Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

1036 CEDAR Street

1036 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Cedar Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Santa Monica 2 Story Craftsman style home! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath with updated Kitchen featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Island w/stools, and Laundry area with Full sized Washer & Dryer. Light and bright Living Room has remote controlled Skylights, Built-Ins, Gas Burning Fireplace and 5.1 Surround System. 2 Bedrooms downstairs share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and both have French Doors that open up to the private backyard. Upstairs Master Suite features en suite Bathroom with Claw Tub, Walk-In Closets and peaceful Balcony. Enjoy a semi-finished Garage with windows, skylights and lighting. Lush Landscaped Backyard is fenced for total privacy, Shed, BBQ, and Heat Lamp for Entertaining! A great place to call home in one of the best locations in the most coveted pocket of Santa Monica - the Sunset Park Tree Streets! Enjoy the yearly block party and the Halloween extravaganza of the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 CEDAR Street have any available units?
1036 CEDAR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1036 CEDAR Street have?
Some of 1036 CEDAR Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 CEDAR Street currently offering any rent specials?
1036 CEDAR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 CEDAR Street pet-friendly?
No, 1036 CEDAR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1036 CEDAR Street offer parking?
Yes, 1036 CEDAR Street offers parking.
Does 1036 CEDAR Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 CEDAR Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 CEDAR Street have a pool?
No, 1036 CEDAR Street does not have a pool.
Does 1036 CEDAR Street have accessible units?
No, 1036 CEDAR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 CEDAR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 CEDAR Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 CEDAR Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 CEDAR Street does not have units with air conditioning.
