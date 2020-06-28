1036 CEDAR Street

Amenities

Charming Santa Monica 2 Story Craftsman style home! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath with updated Kitchen featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Island w/stools, and Laundry area with Full sized Washer & Dryer. Light and bright Living Room has remote controlled Skylights, Built-Ins, Gas Burning Fireplace and 5.1 Surround System. 2 Bedrooms downstairs share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and both have French Doors that open up to the private backyard. Upstairs Master Suite features en suite Bathroom with Claw Tub, Walk-In Closets and peaceful Balcony. Enjoy a semi-finished Garage with windows, skylights and lighting. Lush Landscaped Backyard is fenced for total privacy, Shed, BBQ, and Heat Lamp for Entertaining! A great place to call home in one of the best locations in the most coveted pocket of Santa Monica - the Sunset Park Tree Streets! Enjoy the yearly block party and the Halloween extravaganza of the neighborhood!