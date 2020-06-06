1033 12TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

SHORT-TERM RENTAL ONLY! Can be delivered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED! Remodeled front facing townhouse in prime North of Wilshire location. Porcelain tiled floors and recessed lighting throughout. Sun filled living room with built-in credenza, fireplace and balcony open to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Ceaserstone countertops and built-in wine fridge. Master bedroom opens to an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, spacious shower with bench and walk-in closet. Large private rooftop deck with mountain and city views. Almost all new exterior double paned windows and doors. In-unit washer/dryer.