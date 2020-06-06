All apartments in Santa Monica
1033 12TH Street

1033 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1033 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
SHORT-TERM RENTAL ONLY! Can be delivered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED! Remodeled front facing townhouse in prime North of Wilshire location. Porcelain tiled floors and recessed lighting throughout. Sun filled living room with built-in credenza, fireplace and balcony open to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Ceaserstone countertops and built-in wine fridge. Master bedroom opens to an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, spacious shower with bench and walk-in closet. Large private rooftop deck with mountain and city views. Almost all new exterior double paned windows and doors. In-unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 12TH Street have any available units?
1033 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1033 12TH Street have?
Some of 1033 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1033 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1033 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1033 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 1033 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1033 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 1033 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1033 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1033 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 12TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 12TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
