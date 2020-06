Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

This condo sits on a quiet street in the highly desirable Sunset Park neighborhood. You can walk or bike to most places you need to go, as there are many eateries, shops, and markets nearby. Santa Monica University is also around the corner, as well as easy access to freeways. A ten-minute bike ride away will get you oceanside and soaking up some rays on the beach. Back at home a large outdoor deck and fireplace await.