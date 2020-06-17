1008 7th St 2

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer! - Property Id: 236767
Located in the coveted area of Santa Monica between Wilshire and Montana, this spacious bright newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment has everything you need and more! It is modern, clean, sleek and move-in ready with new in-unit washer/dryer! Granite counters, brand new hardwood floors, new tile flooring in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, brand new double pane windows, brand new installed central AC, new recessed lighting throughout, all new remodeled en-suite bathroom in master, mirrored wardrobe, walking distance to the beach and a rooftop lounge with spectacular 360 degree views are the highlights of this stunning unit. Along with the beach, you can walk to Montana restaurants/shops, 3rd St Promenade, SM pier, nightlife and all the best Santa Monica has to offer. Come check it out now!
No Pets Allowed
