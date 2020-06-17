All apartments in Santa Monica
1008 7th St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1008 7th St 2

1008 7th Street · (818) 917-6442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1008 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer! - Property Id: 236767

Located in the coveted area of Santa Monica between Wilshire and Montana, this spacious bright newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment has everything you need and more! It is modern, clean, sleek and move-in ready with new in-unit washer/dryer! Granite counters, brand new hardwood floors, new tile flooring in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, brand new double pane windows, brand new installed central AC, new recessed lighting throughout, all new remodeled en-suite bathroom in master, mirrored wardrobe, walking distance to the beach and a rooftop lounge with spectacular 360 degree views are the highlights of this stunning unit. Along with the beach, you can walk to Montana restaurants/shops, 3rd St Promenade, SM pier, nightlife and all the best Santa Monica has to offer. Come check it out now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236767
Property Id 236767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 7th St 2 have any available units?
1008 7th St 2 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 7th St 2 have?
Some of 1008 7th St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 7th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 7th St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 7th St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1008 7th St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1008 7th St 2 offer parking?
No, 1008 7th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1008 7th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 7th St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 7th St 2 have a pool?
No, 1008 7th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 7th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1008 7th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 7th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 7th St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 7th St 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1008 7th St 2 has units with air conditioning.
