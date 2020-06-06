All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1007 EUCLID Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1007 EUCLID Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:48 AM

1007 EUCLID Street

1007 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1007 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1007 Euclid Street, #3, a spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Santa Monica's North-of-Wilshire neighborhood. This townhome has a private two car garage with direct access to the unit w/ 3rd space in community garage. The main level has a roomy living area with gas fireplace. The dining area can accommodate a table for 8-10 guests. A spacious outdoor patio for grilling, dining and relaxing in the cool Santa Monica evenings. The townhome has a gourmet kitchen complete with generous marble countertops, a Thermador Professional gas range, and built in stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and many south facing windows for natural light. The master bathroom was completely remodeled in Aug 2018. The master bedroom also has a roomy loft with gas fireplace which opens to a comfortable outdoor patio/sundeck. New, front loading washer and dryer are also located on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 EUCLID Street have any available units?
1007 EUCLID Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1007 EUCLID Street have?
Some of 1007 EUCLID Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 EUCLID Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 EUCLID Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 EUCLID Street pet-friendly?
No, 1007 EUCLID Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1007 EUCLID Street offer parking?
Yes, 1007 EUCLID Street offers parking.
Does 1007 EUCLID Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 EUCLID Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 EUCLID Street have a pool?
No, 1007 EUCLID Street does not have a pool.
Does 1007 EUCLID Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 EUCLID Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 EUCLID Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 EUCLID Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 EUCLID Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 EUCLID Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles