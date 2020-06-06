Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

1007 Euclid Street, #3, a spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Santa Monica's North-of-Wilshire neighborhood. This townhome has a private two car garage with direct access to the unit w/ 3rd space in community garage. The main level has a roomy living area with gas fireplace. The dining area can accommodate a table for 8-10 guests. A spacious outdoor patio for grilling, dining and relaxing in the cool Santa Monica evenings. The townhome has a gourmet kitchen complete with generous marble countertops, a Thermador Professional gas range, and built in stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and many south facing windows for natural light. The master bathroom was completely remodeled in Aug 2018. The master bedroom also has a roomy loft with gas fireplace which opens to a comfortable outdoor patio/sundeck. New, front loading washer and dryer are also located on the second floor.