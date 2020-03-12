All apartments in Santa Ana
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

932 South Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Heninger Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mid-century style residence has a space saving, multifunctional layout, making the most of its 400 sq. ft. floor plan while providing easy access to the yard. This apartment is full of surprises, from the fold away dining table to artful, one-of-a-kind details.

This apartment appears to be tucked away from it all, benefiting from its deep setback and large back yard. A secure gate welcomes your arrival. Enter to find a rolling lawn; a lovely place for gardening, relaxation or play.

The apartment is fully updated with a brand new refrigerator, gas stove, kitchen, fixtures, and closet. The thoughtfully designed kitchen features a butcher block counter, custom back painted glass and under-mount stainless steel sink. The multifunctional living room features a custom butcher block table and foldable chairs that easily tuck away to the wall when not in use.

The neighborhood is walking distance to local markets and takeout restaurants and is a mere 7 minutes away from the heart of Downtown Santa Ana.

Contact us for a private, virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 South Broadway have any available units?
932 South Broadway has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 South Broadway have?
Some of 932 South Broadway's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 South Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
932 South Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 South Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 932 South Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 932 South Broadway offer parking?
No, 932 South Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 932 South Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 South Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 South Broadway have a pool?
No, 932 South Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 932 South Broadway have accessible units?
No, 932 South Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 932 South Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 South Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
