932 South Broadway

The 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mid-century style residence has a space saving, multifunctional layout, making the most of its 400 sq. ft. floor plan while providing easy access to the yard. This apartment is full of surprises, from the fold away dining table to artful, one-of-a-kind details.



This apartment appears to be tucked away from it all, benefiting from its deep setback and large back yard. A secure gate welcomes your arrival. Enter to find a rolling lawn; a lovely place for gardening, relaxation or play.



The apartment is fully updated with a brand new refrigerator, gas stove, kitchen, fixtures, and closet. The thoughtfully designed kitchen features a butcher block counter, custom back painted glass and under-mount stainless steel sink. The multifunctional living room features a custom butcher block table and foldable chairs that easily tuck away to the wall when not in use.



The neighborhood is walking distance to local markets and takeout restaurants and is a mere 7 minutes away from the heart of Downtown Santa Ana.



